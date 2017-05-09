Love’s truck stop to open May 25

— The city’s new Love’s truck stop will open this month.

“We’re getting closer,” Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores spokeswoman Kealey Dorian said. “As of right now, we are scheduled to open on Thursday, May 25.”

Dorian emphasized the opening is subject to change.

“While we don’t anticipate anything delaying the opening, it’s always possible,” she said.

She said a ribbon cutting will be planned a few days after it opens for business.

A Holiday Inn also under construction at the same site will open this summer, Dorian said.

Plans also call for a Carl’s Jr. on the 15-acre site.

Total project cost is estimated at $10 million.

Original plans called for the truck stop to open early this year and the hotel in spring. The Lower Yakima Valley’s harsh winter weather changed that schedule, Dorian said.

In preparation for the truck stop’s opening, a project is wrapping up to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Wine Country Road, Merlot Drive and Gap Road near Exit 80 of Interstate 82.

The signal will address increased traffic. Love’s hired a crew to install the light.