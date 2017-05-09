Mildred “Nita” Juanita Stingley Thompson, 94, of Yakima, passed away May 6, 2017, in Yakima.

She was born in Burke on August 31, 1922, to Mary and William Stingley.

She spent her early years in Quincy and went to school there. Nita moved to a farm in Outlook in 1940. She met and married the love of her life Eugene Thompson, also called Gene or Geno. They had one daughter, Carol.

Gene went into the Navy in 1943.

While he was in the service, Nita moved to Moses Lake and worked as a night telephone operator. She soon returned to the Yakima area and was a night dispatcher for City Cab.

Nita and Gene took up bowling and played golf for more than 40 years at Elk’s Golf Course. She was golf champion two times. She was the first woman to have a hole-in-one at Fisher’s Golf Course and the second hole-in-one at the Elks.

Nita leaves behind, her daughter, Carol Thompson Sipes; grandchildren, Laura and Paul Koch and Linda and Doug Schroder.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Derrick and Amber Puterbaugh, Taylor and Gunner Berg, Burton Wesley Powers, Decan and Dustin Schroder; great-great-grandson, Jaden Puterbaugh; and many nieces and nephews.

Nita was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gene Thompson; son-in-law Gary Sipes; siblings Minie, Hazel, Bud, Preston and Chester.

Thank you to all the loving and caring people at Summitview Living Care.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima.

Keith and Keith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.