Prom preparation

Grandview School District
JoAnne Perez pins a flower on prom date Antonio Garcia’s lapel Saturday just moments before Grandview High School’s prom. The event’s theme was “A Night to Remember.” Prom season continues this Saturday with Sunnyside High School’s formal dance.
