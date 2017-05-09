Prosser board to resume social media update

The School Board will tackle a discussion on social media policies for the second time in three weeks when it meets tonight.

It follows the board’s decision on April 25 to have a team of school administrators conduct a formal review of district-wide social media policies.

The hope at that time was to have the review completed within about a month.

The discussion tonight will also center on electronic communications.

It comes less than a week after the district reinstated Peggy Brown, an assistant librarian at Prosser Heights Elementary School. She was placed on administrative leave in February following her Facebook posts that opposed those who are in this country illegally.

The district’s social media review also stems from Facebook posts in February by Cheriese Rhode, a first-grade teacher at Keene-Riverview Elementary School.

Rhode returned to work in March.

Rhode in her February post encouraged community members to call federal authorities on those here illegally.

The posts opposed the “Day Without Immigrants” protest.

Brown said life was easier with fewer immigrants driving and immigrant children on campus.

Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said they were placed on leave not because they violated the district’s social media policies, but due to safety concerns.

Groups have called on the district to revise its social media policy.

In a post last week, Brown shared a Cinco de Mayo greeting on Facebook.

“You never know when you won’t be able to say certain things and your freedom of speech falters,” she said.

The board meets at 7 p.m. in Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave.