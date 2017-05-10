Agency issues caution

SUNNYSIDE — The Washington State Patrol is advising motorists to increase their awareness of motorcyclists due to warming weather.
Motorcycles make-up just four percent of registered vehicles in Washington, however they account for over 15 percent of the state’s traffic fatalities, officials with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission said.
More than a third, 36 percent, of motorcyclists involved in a fatal collision were not properly endorsed.
More like this story
- New law for motorcyclists gets green light from legislators
- 'Click It or Ticket' celebrates 10 years of saving lives with emphasis patrols in Yakima County
- State Patrol conducting ‘move over’ emphasis
- Seatbelt emphasis to target local drivers
- Faulty traffic signals may lead to new law for motorcyclists
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment