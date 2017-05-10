Attack reported

PROSSER — Local police arrested one man and questioned another Monday after an assault was reported in the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue, officials said.
A 41-year-old man was arrested for hitting another man in the face with a shotgun and for illegal possession of a firearm, records show.
Another man was questioned after the attack and police requested a felony harassment charge, records show.
Officers declined to identify the two men.
