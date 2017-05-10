Cave-in closes Hanford site

— Federal officials are still looking for answers in the wake of a cave-in yesterday at the Hanford site.

The incident involved a 400-square-foot area of a tunnel used to store contaminated materials, officials said. The tunnel is located next to the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility in the center of the Hanford site, known as 200 East Area.

Two tunnels were built in the 1950s and 1960s out of wood and concrete to hold rail cars loaded with contaminated equipment.

There was no indication of radiation contamination or injuries, as of press time.

In a precautionary move, up to 4,700 workers were told to take cover yesterday morning. That included 3,000 at the 200 East Area.

“It was scary for a while,” Suzi Carpino of Sunnyside said. “We don’t think about how the area impacts us until something like this happens.”

Carpino’s son-in-law, Lino Gutierrez, works at Hanford.

Crews were released after undergoing checks for signs of radiation, she said. “We’re grateful that everyone is okay,” Carpino said.

Another Sunnyside woman, Dede Hill, has friends who work at Hanford.

She said those near the cave-in were “… advised not to eat or drink anything as chemical particles are thought to be in the air and soil.”

Federal Department of Energy spokesman Destry Henderson said all “non-essential” employees were released at 1:30 p.m. yesterday.

Swing and graveyard shifts were canceled for employees who work north of the cave-in, he said.

Henderson said residents in Benton and Franklin counties were not in danger and no action was required for officials in those areas.

Even so, those counties didn’t take anything for granted.

“Today’s incident at Hanford, however, provides us a good opportunity to review our emergency protocols and consider revisions, as necessary, to accommodate this type of emergency,” Prosser City Administrator David Stockdale said.

The city has an emergency plan in place, which follows the Benton County Emergency Management Plan.

That plan was implemented during last year’s fires near town, Stockdale said.

Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin also monitored the Hanford situation

“The Benton County Emergency Center was activated this morning once they were notified by US DOE,” Delvin said. “I have been since notified, along with law enforcement and other emergency type personnel.”

Delvin said the county would have been ready if the Hanford issue was a bigger problem

“Benton (County) has done extensive planning and preparations in the event of an emergency,” he said.

Sunnyside Fire Chief Aaron Markham said the city is part of a Comprehensive Emergency Management Program with the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management.

The group, which includes all cities in Yakima County, “… covers all kinds of potential emergency situations including those that may be at the Columbia Generating Station, or Hanford,” Markham said.

And Sunnyside has joined mock drills related to possible issues at Hanford.

“The city has participated in tabletop exercises simulating an event occurring at the Columbia Generating Station in the past to practice and prepare for the possibility of an event,” Markham said.

Officials advised the public to visit Hanford.gov for the latest information.