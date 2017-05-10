Clean audit for district

GRANGER — The School District passed a recent state audit with flying colors.
State officials inspected the district’s records related to financial statements and federal programs for the 2015-16 school year, records show.
“We reported no deficiencies in design or operation of internal control,” Auditor Pat McCarthy said.
