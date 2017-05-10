New Miss Zillah to preside over community festival

— Bryanna Stump was named the 2017-2018 Miss Zillah last night in front of a cheering hometown crowd in the Intermediate School gymnasium.

Stump, who performed the “Evolution of Dance” for the talent portion of the evening, was joined on the court by Stephanie Sabalza as First Princess and Mia Hernandez as Second Princess.

The court will make its public debut during Saturday’s Zillah Community Parade beginning at 11 a.m., pageant emcee Logan Bounds said.

In addition to earning a princess crown, Sabalza received the Miss Photogenic award. Esmeralda Gill was selected by her fellow candidates as Miss Congeniality.

Cassidy Smith was named top ticket saleswoman.

“She sold the most tickets for the Lions Breakfast to be held at Stewart Park, 119 First Ave. from 6 to 10 a.m.,” Bounds said.

In addition to naming a new court, pageant organizers honored those from the community who helped on last year’s community float.

Mike Kibbe, the father of the retiring Miss Zillah Madelyn Kibbe, was given the “above and beyond” award.



“He always made us laugh, even if we got mad at him,” float chairman Terry Winkler said.

Winkler, also presented her aunt with a float award for being such a good sport.

“I don’t think Aunt Star knew what she was getting into when she moved back to the community,” Winkler said. “I’m so happy to have her here helping us.”

Zillah Community Days officially kicks-off with a carnival in Stewart Park, following a talent show at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday is the Zillah Lions Breakfast, again at the park cook shack, followed by the parade.

The park will also host a variety of local vendors in addition to the carnival.