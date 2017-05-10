Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

May 8

Information on West Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on West Main Street.

Harassment on North Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on King Street at South Euclid Road.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Juvenile problem on Esperanza Court.

Animal problem on Jackson Drive.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Trespassing on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Unsecure premises on West Main Street.

May 9

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

May 8

Assist agency on Hudson Road.

Domestic disturbance on Dean Avenue.

May 9

Domestic disturbance on Matthew Street.

MABTON POLICE

May 8

Residential alarm on Jefferson Street.

Trespassing on North Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

May 5

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on East Third Street, Granger. No transport.

Motor vehicle crash on East Edison Avenue. No injuires.

Aid call on state Highway 224 and 241.

Aid call on North 16th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Vehicle fire on East Grandview Avenue. False alarm.

Transport to airport.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Aid refused.

Aid call on East Harrison Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on state Highway 241. No transport.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on South 15th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on South Fifth Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82 at Milepost 63. No transport.

May 6

Possible structure fire on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Canceled enroute.

May 7

Aid call on state Highway 24. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Air evacuation from Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Transport refused.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Sixth Street at Edison Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.

May 8

Basic life support from Tacoma Avenue to Prestige Care.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street.

Illegal burn on South 13th Street.

Aid call on Liberty Road. No transport.

Motor vehicle crash on Emerald Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Hudson Road. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Advanced life support from Tacoma Avenue to Kadlec.

May 9

Airlift from Sunnyside Airport.

Aid call on Van Belle Road.

Aid call on Gregory Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

May 8

Vehicle theft on North Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Sunnyside Avenue.

Transport on West Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Parkland Drive.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on East Decatur Avenue.

Welfare check on Reeves Way.

Found property on Picard Place.

Found property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Hit and run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Fraud on East Woodin Road.

Information on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on Dayton Drive.

Juvenile problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on Cemetery Road.

Unknown crash on Emerald Road.

Animal bite on Skyline Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street at East Jackson Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Traffic offense on Outlook Road.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue.

May 9

Transport on North Front Street.

Driving under the influence on East Harrison Avenue.

Business alarm on North Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

May 8

Shots fired on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on Osborne Road.

Noise complaint on East Elizabeth Street at North Wapato.

Information on North Frontage Road.

Assist agency on Apas Goudy.

Suspicious circumstance on North Track Road at North Wasco Avenue.

Animal bite on South Wapato Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Ivy Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Third Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

May 9, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Faustino Chipres Cervantes, dob 02/14/87, driving under the influence.

Joel Ira Hughes, dob 09/06/83, driving under the influence.

Uriel Mendoza Morfin, dob 06/04/92, driving under the influence.

Sergio Villamar Linares, dob 09/09/73, driving under the influence.

Cristovar Luciano C. Arevalo, dob 08/30/83, driving under the influence.

Nathan Joseph Richards III, dob 02/17/93, driving under the influence.

Buddy Marquis Wright, dob 05/10/93, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Ashley Giselle Rubio, dob 02/12/97, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Jose Alfredo Ramirez, dob 09/13/77, driving under the influence.

Reymundo Rodriguez, dob 08/14/65, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

May 8

Animal problem on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Traffic stop on Independence Road at Price Lane.

Burglary on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Malicious mischief on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Thacker Road, Granger.

Vehicle theft on South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Assist resident on Canyon Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on Liberty Road, Granger.

Theft on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Unknown crash on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Assault on Hudson Road, Outlook.

May 8

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

May 8

Hazardous material fire on Rainier Avenue.

Information on Cutler Way.

Suspicious circumstance on F Street.

Assist agency on Dean Avenue.

May 9

Vehicle theft on Mountain View Lane.