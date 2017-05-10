Rep. Jenkin opens office

PROSSER — State Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, and his 16th District colleagues have re-opened field offices for their 16th District constituents.
The offices for Jenkin, Rep. Terry Nealey and Sen. Maureen Walsh are at 26 E. Main St., Ste. 8 in Walla Walla and 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd. in Pasco, 99301. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It’s good to be home,” Jenkin said. “After so many months in Olympia, I’m looking forward to having face-to-face meetings with folks from all corners of the district.”
The offices re-opened following the end of the regular legislative session. Lawmakers are currently in a special session.
