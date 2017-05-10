Sunnyside approves liquor, gambling changes

— The city will allow house-banked card rooms and impose a tax following action by the City Council on Monday.

After hearing from Blue Moon tavern owner Doug Pecheos, the council decided to limit the 5 percent tax on pull tabs to net receipts, rather than gross receipts as originally planned.

“It would hurt us a lot,” Pecheos told council on Monday. “Once you start taking that away, it forces us backwards into relying on alcohol.”

Pull tabs are allowed in the city, but were not taxed.

The gambling issue came up because RC’s Casino owner Rob Rice wants to move his card room into the city limits at Valley Lanes, 1802 E. Edison Ave., which he also owns.

Rice is currently paying a 10 percent tax to the county on his card room receipts, twice that of the city’s 5 percent tax approved last night.

“I’d like to move forward,” Rice told council.

Other changes to the proposal approved last night include waiving tax receipts on the first $25,000 for raffles organized by non-profit and charitable groups.

The council also approved changes to local liquor laws.

The ordinance will allow an unlimited number of events serving liquor at the Community Center and Centennial Square.

The city owns both sites. Previously, city law allowed for 10 events each year at the two sites combined.

Also Monday night, proposed nominations to the city’s Planning Commission were pulled from consideration.