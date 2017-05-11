0

Cool day at the firehouse

Yakima Valley Fire District No. 5 responders Avilio Perez of Grandview and Diana Fahsholtz of Zillah help community members out of a fire truck after a ride last night. The rides were part of an open house the Grandview Fire Department and the distirct’s Station No. 14 hosted. The event attracted about 200 people and several water fights with buckets provided by the station.

Photo by John Fannin
Thursday, May 11, 2017

photo

By John Fannin

Comments

