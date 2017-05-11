Cool day at the firehouse

Photo by John Fannin
Yakima Valley Fire District No. 5 responders Avilio Perez of Grandview and Diana Fahsholtz of Zillah help community members out of a fire truck after a ride last night. The rides were part of an open house the Grandview Fire Department and the distirct’s Station No. 14 hosted. The event attracted about 200 people and several water fights with buckets provided by the station.
Yakima Valley Fire District No. 5 responders Avilio Perez of Grandview and Diana Fahsholtz of Zillah help community members out of a fire truck after a ride last night. The rides were part of an open house the Grandview Fire Department and the distirct’s Station No. 14 hosted. The event attracted about 200 people and several water fights with buckets provided by the station.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment