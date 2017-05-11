Hearing set for updates

GRANGER — Possible updates to the city’s comprehensive plan will be reviewed during a hearing by the city Planning Commission.
Commission members meet at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 102 Main St.
GRANGER — Possible updates to the city’s comprehensive plan will be reviewed during a hearing by the city Planning Commission.
Commission members meet at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 102 Main St.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment