Prosser council approves purchase

— It’s official: The city will purchase a wastewater processing plant from a local business.

The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $3.8 million deal to buy FruitSmart’s wastewater plant.

The plant is part of FruitSmart’s overall operations site at 1125 Sheridan Ave.

The deal calls for Prosser to pay $1.6 million in four quarterly installments beginning Oct. 1. That money will be paid through a state grant/loan package the city received in March, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said. That package involves a $1.7 million low interest loan of 1.5 percent and a $300,000 grant from the Community Economic Revitalization Board.

Stockdale explained the amount is $400,000 more than the city’s cash outlay because it covers costs to restart the wastewater plant.

The remainder of the $3.8 million deal with FruitSmart will be covered through a direct $1.3 million donation from the company, city records show. And the additional $900,000 will be covered by crediting FruitSmart’s wastewater bill up to $12,500 per month for six years. Stockdale said it is “use or lose it.”

If FruitSmart’s bill is less than $12,500 in any given month it will only receive the smaller credit.

“Both of us think it will be quite a bit less than $900,000 over six years,” he said of discussions with the company.

Estimates show the city will be out about $200,000 in credits to the company over the six-year span.

In a presentation to city business leaders last week, Stockdale called Prosser’s existing wastewater system the city’s “weakest link” in terms of future growth.

He estimates the city’s current population of 6,000 could grow to as much as 10,000 in the next 20 years.

The FruitSmart agreement is expected to increase the city’s wastewater capacity by 35 percent once the plant is updated and added to the city system, Stockdale said.

The deal is expected to close by Jan. 15, 2018.

However, there are clauses in the purchase contract that allow the city to pull out of the deal, records show.

Stockdale said those include the ability to ensure Prosser can gain state permission to transfer the wastewater plant’s operation from FruitSmart to the city.

And it is pending contract negotiations with Burlington Northern. FruitSmart has a right-of-way lease for five years with the railroad, but the city requires a 25-year lease before the deal is final.

“We couldn’t see putting all this money into a wastewater project if we only had a guaranteed lease for five years,” Stockdale said.

He said negotiations are progressing with the railroad.