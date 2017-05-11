Prosser hosts Ferguson

PROSSER — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be the featured speaker for a local service group.
The Rotary Club will host him at noon on May 25 in the Walter Clore Center, 2140 Wine Country Road.
Call 509-781-1817 for reservations.
