0

Books for bikes

Layla Barnhart and Tyler Albano of Bickleton receive their bicycles from the Sunnyside Masonic Temple’s Books for Bikes contest.

Tom Whitmore
Layla Barnhart and Tyler Albano of Bickleton receive their bicycles from the Sunnyside Masonic Temple’s Books for Bikes contest.

Friday, May 12, 2017

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment