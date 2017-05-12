Candidate filing for public office begins Monday

— Candidates start your engines.

The candidate filing period for elected office begins Monday.

While 2017 may be an off-year election for state and national positions, Lower Yakima Valley offices on the November ballot will have a major impact on the day-to-day lives of voters.

A total of 34 offices are on the line in this region alone.

Sunnyside

City Council District seats No. 1-4, are open to candidates. Each position is for four years and requires a $48 filing fee.

The School Board has two seats up for election, representing districts No. 2 and 3. Each is a four-year term and no filing fee is required.

The Port of Sunnyside District No. 2 commissioner seat is also on the ballot. It is a six-year term. The filing fee is $30.48.

Grandview

The Port District’s Commissioner No. 1 seat is on the ballot. And the School Board has two, representing District’s No. 2 and 5.

Three City Council seats are up for grabs; Pos. 1, 2 and 3.

Mabton

The City Council Pos. 1-3 seats are all on the ballot, as is the position of mayor. There is no filing fee for council, a $60 fee for mayor.

The School Board has one at-large post available, Pos. No. 1.

Granger

The School Board’s Director District No. 5 is on the ballot, as are three city council posts: Pos. 1-3.

It also includes the mayor’s seat for a two-year unexpired term.

Toppenish

Four City Council seats are available, Pos. 1-4. There are also two School Board posts, District No. 2 and 3.

Zillah

Three School Board seats are on the ballot; Districts No. 1, 2 and 5.

Candidates can also file for two City Council seats, Pos. 1 and 2, as well as mayor. There is a $120 fee to file for mayor, none for city council.

Prosser

Three School Board posts are up for grabs: Director Districts No. 3-5. The No. 5 seat is for a two-year unexpired term and the toehrs are four-year terms.

The city’s Public Hospital District has two seats, Commissioner Pos. No. 1 and two. Both are six-year terms.

And four of the seven City Council seats are up for election: Pos. 1-3 and 7. They each require a $30 fee.

Candidates can file in person at county election offices next week.

On-line filings are available at yakimacounty.us or bentonelections.com.