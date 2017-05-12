— A local river is under a flood warning through 11:19 a.m. Saturday.

Officials with the National Weather Service anticipate the Naches River will rise above flood stage by tonight.

Flood stage is 17.8 feet, and it is expected to rise to 18.1 feet, officials said.

It is expected the river will fall below flood stage late Saturday morning.

Most of the area impacted by the flood warning is in the area around the city of Naches. The warning follows rain that hit the area yesterday.

There was no flood warning issued for the Yakima River as of press time.