Former Prosser teacher pleads guilty

— A former Housel Middle School teacher will be sentenced June 14 after pleading guilty Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court.

Tonie Ann Reiboldt, 43, pleaded guilty to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, records show.

Her trial had been scheduled to start May 22, records show.

The charges stem from her years as a physical education teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in Kennewick.

She was previously a physical education teacher at Housel Middle School in the Prosser School District from 1991-2003.

Court documents show that Reiboldt allegedly sent sexually explicit photographs and videos of herself to students younger than 16 years of age, a Kennewick Police Department report said.

Reibolt also taught math, and coached track, volleyball, dance and gymnastics in Kennewick schools.

The criminal case against Reibolt began last June 15 after Kennewick School District officials received reports of videos of a school district employee in sexual acts being sent to multiple minors, records show.

She appeared in Benton County Superior Court on June 19 for the communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, records show. She posted bail and was released.

She submitted her letter of resignation July 28 to the Kennewick School District, records show.

However, Kennewick Police Department officials continued their investigation into Reiboldt, records show.

In January of this year, the third-degree rape charge was also filed against her following additional student testimony, records show.

Each of the four charges she plead guilty to also are enhanced because of her authority role as a teacher, records show.

She could be sentenced for up to five years in jail when she appears next month in Benton County Superior Court.