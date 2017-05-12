Honors set for Iraq vet

The city will honor one of its own today and tomorrow.

Mayor Randy Taylor has ordered flags to half staff from today through Saturday in honor of Sgt. Sergio A. Pineda, officials announced yesterday.

Pineda, 31, died April 7 following a five-year battle with leukemia.

He is a Marine veteran who served in Iraq. He lived in the San Diego, Calif. area at the time of his death. Pineda was buried in California, where his wife and two daughters live.

The public, family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Parish, 1905 Highland Drive, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the 2004 Prosser High School graduate. A total of $1,800 is being sought for a bench in Prosser that will serve as a memorial to him.

“I am honored to be a part of celebrating Sergio’s life with this memorial,” Sara Cochran said after donating to the site.

Any excess funds will go directly to Pineda’s family for funeral expenses, organizers said.