Local woman fostering motherhood

— When 1994 Sunnyside High School graduate Deena Alaniz, decided to start her family in 1998, she was devastated to learn she couldn’t be someone’s biological mother.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Alaniz, 40, and, husband Joaquin, 42, decided to take a different route to parenthood.

Today, she is the mother of six children who came to her through foster care and stayed to be part of her family.

Alaniz is permanent mommy to two sets of biological siblings.

“We are a family of four boys and two girls, ages 3 through 17,” she said.

In the past 14 years, she has been “mom” to more than 35 children who came to her home as foster children.

Some of the children, most toddlers or infants stayed for days. Others were in her care for years, only to see them to eventually returned to their families.

“It was always painful, when the children had to leave us,” Alaniz said.

As babies are born at all hours of the day or night, so too foster children came into their family at all hours. And, each child left a mark on her heart.

Deena and Joaquin, who is now a stay-at-home dad, began their years as foster parents with the intention to “foster to adopt.”

“We thought that would be easier,” she said.

But the process of adoption is never easy.

There are many legal strings, attached to foster care children and rightfully so, Alaniz said.

But when the kids steal your heart, “…well that is it,” she said.

“We had originally asked for a little girl under the age of two,” she said. “But God had his own plan.”

The first to arrive were two boys “... well over 2-years-old,” she laughed.

“I knew the first time I saw our sons, Jamie and Ruben, that they would be ours,” Lopez said.

That was in 2003, just months after the couple had decided to be foster parents.

When the boys arrived, Lopez took a few years to let them settle in. Today, the boys, who are blood brothers, are 17 and 16.

Next was Eric, a two-year-old, whom Lopez described as a sad little boy.

“Then everything in our life changed,” she said. “He didn’t play. He just sat there.”

It took a while for the family to realize he was blind.

“It was a big adjustment,” Alaniz said. “I spent six months packing him everywhere.”

The need for Eric to have someone with him all the time was part of the reason Joaquin started to stay home, said Lopez, who is office manager and insurance agent at State Farm Insurance.

“We had so many doctor appointments. We had to put him in pre-school early to begin his education,” she said.

It wasn’t long after Eric arrived in the Alaniz household, that his older brother, Jose, joined the family.

Now Eric is a confident 10-year-old fourth grader and brother Jose is an active 14-year-old.

“We started thinking our children were just going to be coming in pairs,” she said.

Then Kina Jean, a 15-month-old brown-eyed beauty came to stay, shortly followed by two-month-old Mia Rose.

Alaniz doesn’t think of her kids as adopted.

“They are my babies. My children,” she said. “They spoke to me and I made them mine.”

Ruben Alaniz, 16, said his mom is “cool,” though he thinks the family is big enough.

“We told her no more babies,” he said.

With Mother’s Day this Sunday, Eric Alaniz, 10, said there are big plans.

“It’s a secret what we’re doing for mom on Mother’s Day.”