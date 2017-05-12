Man charged in Zillah theft

— A Yakima man appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday, accused of theft from a local auto sales business.

Jacob Ozuna, 35, is charged with first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, records show

The charges stem from an incident on Tuesday afternoon when he allegedly stole items with a value of at least $5,000 from Karzilla Auto Sales, 300 First Ave., records show.

Ozuna took several items from the shop while the owners were attending a funeral viewing in Toppenish, records show. local woman is recovering from injuries sustained during a one-car crash on Friday.

During a subsequent search, officers found in Ozuna’s possession a 9mm pistol with a full magazine and one bullet in the chamber, records show.