Man charged in Zillah theft

ZILLAH — A Yakima man appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday, accused of theft from a local auto sales business.
Jacob Ozuna, 35, is charged with first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, records show
The charges stem from an incident on Tuesday afternoon when he allegedly stole items with a value of at least $5,000 from Karzilla Auto Sales, 300 First Ave., records show.
Ozuna took several items from the shop while the owners were attending a funeral viewing in Toppenish, records show.
During a subsequent search, officers found in Ozuna’s possession a 9mm pistol with a full magazine and one bullet in the chamber, records show.
