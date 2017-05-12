Roberta Jean Zieske,76, of Sunnyside died May 10, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born June 11, 1940, in Helena, Mont.
At the family’s request, no formal services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, Heartlinks Hospice or a charity of choice.
Those wishing to sign Ms. Zieske online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomemsith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
