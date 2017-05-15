Baby boy, Joziah Paul Martinez died May 10, 2017, in Prosser.

He was born on May 10, 2017, in Prosser.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Joziah’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.