Ramon (Ray) Yanez, 70, of Zillah, surrounded by his grandchildren, peacefully left us on May 2, 2017.

Ramon, was born to Martin Falcon and Trinidad Hernandez Yanez on Dec. 18, 1946, Edinburgh Texas. At a very young age, the family relocated to Outlook. Ramon attended Sunnyside school’s graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1964. Ramon, was drafted in to the Army in 1966, and was very proud he served in the same areas overseas, that his father, bravely fought at in WWII. Following his honorable discharge, Ramon returned to work with the family at Snow and Son’s in Outlook. Ramon also proudly assisted his brothers, and sisters to purchase his parent’s what we all know as the Yanez farm in Zillah.

While still employed in Outlook, by some, unforeseen Karma, Ramon met, fell in love with, and very soon after married on Oct. 30, 1970, the love of his life of 45 years, Laurie (Lehman)Yanez. On June 15, 1972, they welcomed the birth of their only child, Tara Lynn Yanez.

Ramon was exceptionally brilliant with measurements and creating useful objects while welding for over 27 years in Sunnyside, as well as another decade alongside Kerry Desmarais, building hop cutters in Mabton. In his last years of employment, he worked at Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center. Ramon loved his “Lil Ladies”, residents, who would sit for hours and just stare, and watch (in their description of Ramon) handsome, very generous man. Ramon was even persuaded by his ladies to shave his well known for mustache, he had for over 30 years.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Laurie, of Zillah. His daughter Tara Yanez, and her fiancé, Scott Reed of Seattle, along with his “love n joy”, grandchildren Michael Ray, and his daughter Ariel Laurie and her mother Stormy Slack, Kristen Marlau, Brandon Tyler and his girlfriend Brittney Mork, Jordan Ryan, Rihanna Teresa, and Julian Margarito Yanez, all of Zillah. He is also survived by his mother Trinidad H. Yanez of Zillah; his eldest brother Martin G. Yanez and his buddy, his little sister, Rosie Pina, of Zillah, his eldest sister Belinda Riddle of Bremerton, his younger brother Ruben Yanez of Longview, his god-daughter, Crystal P. Yanez of Yakima. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, locally, as well as in Texas.

Ramon was proceeded in death by his father, Martin F. Yanez, his baby brother, John Yanez, his mother and father-in-law, Jack and Doris Van Horn and sister-in-law, Dorie Swigart.

At Ramon’s request, there were no funeral services. His last wish was to return home, and his ashes were delivered, to the Yanez Farm. Ramon is home to stay.

His grandchildren would like to invite everyone to memorial dinner for their Papa at 1 p.m. on May 21, 2017 at the KDNA radio station in Granger, hosted by Ramon’s brother and sister Martin Yanez and Rosie Pina. Military Burial Honors will be presented by the American Legion.

The Yanez family sincerely would like to thank all the caring staff at Toppenish Community Hospital and to so many others, who lent a hand, an ear, a hug, and a prayer.

“Off to the Angels Dad!” You are finally at peace. We will never forget you, and will always remember the famous “DOG PILE” holler. Rest easy Raymundo...Rest easy...