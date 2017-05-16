AG to visit Prosser

PROSSER — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is the featured speaker at the Prosser Rotary Club at the noon May 25 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary, 2940 Wine County Road.
Reservations are required by calling 509-786-2362.
