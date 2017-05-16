Angelica “Muñeca” Maria Benavidez, 50, of Prosser, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Prosser.

Muñeca was born Dec. 3, 1966, in Indio, Calif., the daughter of Lucio and Julia (Salinas) Benavidez.

Muñeca enjoyed dancing, family functions, playing bingo with family and laughing and joking. She also loved the ocean, her pet bubba, going to Lincoln City, Ore., and babies. In Muñeca’s earlier years, she attended the Good Shepherd Pentecostal Church in Sunnyside. She was very strong in love and faith.

Muñeca is survived by eight siblings; Ted Martinez (Vangie) of Ohio, Alifonsa (Virgil) Cruz of Prosser, Virgilio (Rita) Cruz of Mabton, Rosendo (Nora) Cruz of Sunnyside, Danny Benavidez of Kansas, Andy (Elisa) Benavidez of Sunnyside, Lucio Benavidez Jr. of Walla Walla, and Arturo (Liz) Benavidez of Grandview. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Elena Cruz of Sunnyside and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Hector Cruz, sisters Maria Guadalupe Reyes and Yolanda Barrios.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. today (May 16, 2017), at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Muñeca’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.