Democrats plan potluck

YAKIMA — The monthly meeting of the 15th Legislative District Democrats will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Yakima County Democrats office, 402 S Third St.
Guest Speaker will be Ryan Anderson discussing climate resiliency.
A potluck dinner will be served.
For details call 509-494-7894 or 509-894-4637.
