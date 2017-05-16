Gas prices fall across state

SUNNYSIDE — Average retail gasoline prices in the state have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average was $2.83 per gallon yesterday.
The average is based on a survey of 2,666 gas stations.
During the same period, the national average fell 0.5 cents per gallon to $2.33, the website said.
Major city prices:
Yakima — $2.85/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.
Tacoma — $2.86/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/g.
Seattle — $2.92/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/g.
