Gas prices fall across state

— Average retail gasoline prices in the state have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average was $2.83 per gallon yesterday.

The average is based on a survey of 2,666 gas stations.

During the same period, the national average fell 0.5 cents per gallon to $2.33, the website said.

Major city prices:

Yakima — $2.85/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

Tacoma — $2.86/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/g.

Seattle — $2.92/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/g.