Jesusa M. Lozano, 63, of Grandview, died May 15, 2017 in Sunnyside. She was born Aug. 29, 1953 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, with a Rosary to be Recited at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser. Burial will follow at the East Prosser Cemetery.

