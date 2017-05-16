KFC is open for business

— Remodeling is under way at the KFC/A&W restaurant, 1928 Yakima Valley Highway.

Signs went up last week, announcing that the dining room would be closed, but the drive-through would be open during remodeling.

The KFC renovation is the second to be undertaken in the past month at local fast food establishments.

The Taco Bell was razed to make way for a brand new and larger restaurant at 2550 Yakima Valley Highway.

It is expected to be completed later this summer.