Norman Kidd, 78, passed away on May 11, 2017, at his home in Prosser after battling lung cancer for two-and half years.

He was born on November 5, 1938, in Tonopah, Nev., to Everett Kidd and Clara Kidd Huffman. They moved to Redmond, Oregon when he was eight. In high school, he was on the wrestling team and graduated in 1957.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Tacoma, where he met and married Blanche Happy of Puyallup in 1959. Norm went to work for Boeing in Seattle as an engineer and worked on the Hydrofoil, which was an experimental water craft to be used on the Mekong River in Vietnam.

Norm and Blanche raised four children while working for himself in construction. That job lasted until they moved their family to a 20-acre farm in Sunnyside.



Norm began working for P.W. Pipe where he retired after 27 years before finally moving to Prosser.

Norm enjoyed hunting and boating with family and friends. He also enjoyed rodeos where several of his friends were involved.

Norm is survived by his wife, Blanche; his four children, Lee Kidd of Kennewick, Shawn Kidd (Robin) of Sunnyside, Brenda Clarke (Brian) of Prosser and Kimberly Kidd (Poncho) of Federal Way; five grandchildren, Brad (KayLeigh), Calvin (Kelly) and Matthew (Megan) Clarke and Colette and Alexia Kidd; and two great-grandsons, Branden and Jace Clarke with a third on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Kidd, his mother, Clara Huffman and a sister, Altha Langholz. A special thanks to the medical staff at Kadlec Cancer Center.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Prosser Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Prosser Funeral Home. Concluding services and burial, with full military honors, will follow at the Prosser Cemetery.



Message for the family may be left at www.prosserfuneralhome.com