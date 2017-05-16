Reception set for Tieton

TIETON — Tieton Cider Works will host the Welcome to the Yakima Valley Spring Reception.
The reception for new residents and business leaders will run from 6-7:30 p.m. May 23 at the cider plant, 615 W. J St.
The reception will include craft ciders and hors d’oeuvres.
There will also be a brief presentation about the Yakima Valley, businesses and amenities.
The program is offered by the Yakima Valley Development Authority.
To register, call Joe Schmitt at 509-575-1140 or email joe@ycda.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment