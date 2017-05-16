Reception set for Tieton

— Tieton Cider Works will host the Welcome to the Yakima Valley Spring Reception.

The reception for new residents and business leaders will run from 6-7:30 p.m. May 23 at the cider plant, 615 W. J St.

The reception will include craft ciders and hors d’oeuvres.

There will also be a brief presentation about the Yakima Valley, businesses and amenities.

The program is offered by the Yakima Valley Development Authority.

To register, call Joe Schmitt at 509-575-1140 or email joe@ycda.com.