Woman’s tip stalls house scam, for now

Bill-pay firm not affiliated with KID KENNEWICK — The Kennewick Irrigation District is warning customers about a company fraudulently claiming to be affiliated. “Doxo, Inc., is using our contact information and reputation to market its online bill payment service,” a press released from the irrigation district said. “KID is not in partnership with this company and has not authorized them to use our logo or materials.” The irrigation district said it offers a free, secure online payment portal. Irrigation customers can call 509-586-9111 with any questions.

— House hunting is hard enough. But when renters and sellers find themselves in the middle of an interstate scam, people not only lose the opportunity for a nicer home, they also lose their hard-earned money.

For one woman, a phone call to a local realtor saved her a loss of $1,200 for a house not even on the rental market. And, the house was certainly not owned by the person or persons attempting to run a housing scam on Craigslist.com.

Her telephone call to DK Bain Realtor Ken Nelson was the first inkling he had one of his listings being hijacked on the market website.

“The house is for sale, not for rent,” Nelson said. “And, the family with whom we are working is still working with us to make the sale.”

The woman who tipped off Nelson’s office provided the company an email she had received from the fake homeowner who gave a false account of the house’s availability

Stevee Jo Rodriguez decided to call the real estate company before parting with a check for the first month’s rent and security deposit.

She believed the $600 a month couldn’t be the right amount of rent of the two-bedroom house with utilities included.

The email also asked for a refundable $600 security deposit. The emailer assured Rodriguez a rent questionnaire would be forward to her. The email contained a lengthy explanation of why the buyer had quit the realtor. But something didn’t feel right.

There were still DK Bain “For Sale” signs in the yard. And despite the email writer’s assurances the signs would soon be gone, she just couldn’t let it go.

“So Monday, she called our office,” Nelson said.

She spoke with our property management person, who assured her the house is indeed still under contract with DK Bain and not for rent.

Nelson said Craigslist and another online housing site are also used to scam people out of their money.

Area police encourage those seeing faulty listings to alert authorities as soon as possible.

Don’t send money, police said.

And check with local real estate companies to ask about any suspicious activities, they said.

“Rodriguez was saved from losing money, but no one is sure if others were as careful,” Nelson said.

Anyone who has knowledge about the scam should call police at 509-836-2120.