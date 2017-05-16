Youth nominees sought

— Nominations are being sought for the third annual Sunnyside High School Youth Awards to be presented from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 7 at the Sunnyside High School auditorium.

Nominations of outstanding individuals or groups will be accepted until May 27 at 3 p.m.

Those eligible to be considered for the youth awards are any person age 5 to 19 or a group of youngsters within the same age group. Categories include business/enterprise, personal achievement, athletic achievement, family life, academic achievement, leadership, civic/community services and arts.

Small group awards are from up to nine members and large group categories are of 10 or more members.



Nomination forms are available by emailing christina.peabody@sunnysideschools.org or leadership students at the ASB office.