Guillermina Osorio, 82, of Grandview died May 16, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born in April 8, 1935, in Chichila, Guerrero, Mexico

Viewing and visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview, Cemetery in Grandview.

