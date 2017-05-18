37 years after Mount St. Helens eruption, Lind effect explained

— Gladie Nagamitsu vividly remembers when noon turned to midnight and the sky started raining down on her tiny farming town 37 years ago today, the day Mount St. Helens erupted.

But her most striking memory is of plunging a yardstick into the ash-blanketed the ground the next afternoon. It measured 6 inches deep.

“It looked like dirty snow that would never, ever melt. It was horrible,” she said. “We thought we’d never see green grass again.”

Nagamitsu, now 89, still wonders why so much volcanic ash fell on her town.

Why did Lind, 200 miles downwind from the eruption, get 6 inches of ash when other communities closer to the explosion got less? Although the city of Yakima is 100 miles from the volcano and positioned directly in the drifting plume’s path, half as much ash landed there, according to analyses done by the U.S. Geological Service.

Ephrata and Othello, also closer to the eruption, got 3 inches as well.

“All these years later, when I tell people who weren’t in Lind that we got 6 inches of ash, they can hardly believe it,” Nagamitsu said.

Scientists spent the next several years seeking causes.

When Mount St. Helens erupted May 18, 1980, ash plumes shot as high as 15 miles into the air.

An upper-level wind then carried clouds of volcanic ash east-northeastward across central and eastern Washington at a speed of about 50 mph, Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet meteorologist Nic Loyd said. The thickest ash drop occurred in a 60-mile swath downwind of the eruption.

But a mysterious, second heavy dump ensued much farther away near Lind and Ritzville, according to the USGS.

“At that distance, we would have expected the ash cloud to be widening its scope and dropping less ash, not more,” WSU atmospheric researcher Candis Claiborn said.

In 1982, two scientists from University of Rhode Island dubbed this second hard-hit area, “the Ritzville bulge,” which on a map resembles a slim sausage. Their study, published in the “Journal of Geophysical Research,” theorizes the heavier fallout was caused by localized clumping of fine ash particles inside a surging cloud.

Within that ash cloud, water vapor condensation or electrostatic forces likely caused the very small particles to aggregate. The resulting clumps were heavier so they tumbled to earth.

“Had the ash fallen as individual particles, they would have been dispersed and deposited over a much larger area of the western and central U.S.” scientists concluded. Instead, “premature fallout” occurred.

The hypothesis that the aggregation of ash particles caused them to fall from the cloud early is a plausible explanation, said Claiborn, who analyzed the study.

“Wind velocity alone doesn’t explain the thick ash deposits left in the Lind and Ritzville vicinity. It’s clear that other forces were at work.”