Auburn inmate dies in jail

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in the county jail.

Moon Martin, 35, of Auburn, was found dead at about 3:10 a.m. yesterday.

“Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives responded to the Yakima County jail regarding an investigation into the death of an inmate to determine whether foul play may have been involved,” Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said. “Indications at the scene including an inspection of the body, review of security video and the interview of inmates, suggests that the foul play is not involved in this death.”

An autopsy conducted the same morning determined Martin was not the victim of violence, Russell said.

“There was no trauma to the body,” he said. “The autopsy suggests that the cause of death was a buildup of fluid in the lungs possibly the result of an allergic reaction of some kind.”

Toxicology results are pending, he said, adding that Martin’s family had been notified of his death.

County Department of Corrections Director Ed Campbell said Martin was found “unresponsive in his bunk” in Unit D of the main jail by his cell mates

Unit D is a dormitory-type housing unit with a capacity of 72 inmates.

“Moon’s cell mates advised corrections staff that Moon would normally snore loud throughout the night and that they checked on him after he abruptly stopped snoring and his breathing became labored,” Campbell said.

Paramedics were called to the jail, where Moon was pronounced dead.

Moon had been in custody since Jan. 22 and was being held on a jail contract with the city of Puyallup.

“Moon was not involved in any known incidents during his incarceration,” Campbell said.

Since his incarceration, Moon had completed a drug dependency program, graduating Monday.

“Moon actively participated in the graduation ceremony and there were no signs during the ceremony or reception that followed that he was having any difficulties.

Moon was scheduled to be released from jail July 3.

Corrections officials are also reviewing the death.