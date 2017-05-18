Committee has vacancies

YAKIMA — The Processed Pear Committee is seeking nominations for open member, first-alternate and second-alternate positions.
The positions have two-year terms beginning July 1. To nominate someone of for more information, call 509-453-3827.
