Go see ‘Alice’ at children play

GRANDVIEW — Join Alice, the White Rabbit and a host of others in a musical wonderland, when the Missoula Children’s Theater presents an original musical adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic, “Alice in Wonderland,” at 4 and 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Harriet Thompson Elementary School, 1105 W. Second St.
The Missoula Children’s Theater staff have been rehearsing with more than 50 students from elementary school actors since Monday for the tomorrow’s performance.
