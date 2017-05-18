Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Guillermina Osorio, 82, went to be in the arms of her heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in Sunnyside, WA.

Guillermina was born on April 8, 1935 in Chichila, Guerrero, Mexico the daughter of Luiza (Bahena) and Taurino Osorio. She received her education in Mexico.

In 1955, she married Victor Estrada in Taxco, Guerrero, Mexico. Since 1991, Guillermina has made her home in the Yakima Valley and currently resided in Grandview. She loved being with her family, sharing memories, telling stories, laughing, singing and enjoying each other’s company.

Guillermina spent many hours in prayer for her family and reciting the rosary. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cooking. Guillermina attended the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

She is survived by eight children, Consolacion Estrada, Maria de Jesus Estrada, Antonio Estrada, Bernanardo Estrada, Matias Estrada, Luisa Estrada (Jose Remedios DeLeon), Elfego Estrada (Reyna) and Raquel Estrada (Severo Chapa). She is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three brothers Jesus Osorio, Eleuterio Osorio and Olegario Osorio.

She is preceded in death by her parents Luiza and Taurino Osorio, husband Victor Estrada, three sons Victorino, Vicente and Jose Olivo, one daughter Juanita, two brothers Dionicio Osorio and Nicolas Osorio and four great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to DaVita Mt. Adams Kidney Center and Sunnyside Community Hospital for the care and love that was given to our beloved Guillermina.

Viewing and visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. with burial to follow at Grandview, Cemetery in Grandview.

Those wishing to sign Guillermina’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.