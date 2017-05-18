‘Little Women’ chosen as play

— The Over the Hill Theatricals will produce the musical “Little Women”.

Producer is Kristi Tuor with assistant producer Lloyd Hazzard.

Director Sheila Hazzard said auditions will be from 7-10 p.m. July 10-11 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Evangelical Church,1106 Taylor St.

There are five principal women parts and four men parts plus the choir, Hazzard said.

Production is scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 6,7 and 8 at Sunnyside High School auditorium.

“We are hoping to have two Sunday matinees,” Hazzard said.