Local man arrested for alleged attack

GRANDVIEW — A local man was arrested Tuesday after an altercation at 307 Cedar St.
Eddie Mendoza, 23, is facing a charge of second-degree assault-domestic violence after an alleged fight with his 17-year-old brother.
Mendoza allegedly went after his brother with a kitchen knife, according to court records.
Mendoza refused to provide a statement during booking, police said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment