Map locates landslides

DALLESPORT — The state Department of Natural Resources has published standardized methods for mapping landslides using lidar.
Washington Geological Survey created the new protocol to ensure the many agencies that map landslides do so with consistent data .
Geologists are currently using the protocol to map landslides along the Columbia River Gorge.
Mapped data will be posted on the survey’s Geologic Information Portal at www.lidarportal.dnr.wa.gov.
