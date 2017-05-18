Patrols stepping up “Click It or Ticket” enforcement

— Area law enforcement agencies are stepping up their seat belt enforcement next week.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign kicks off Monday and runs through June 4, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission said yesterday.

The stepped up enforcement comes and more people hit the road for Memorial Day weekend trips.

“It’s more than just putting your own seat belt on in the car,” Child Passenger Safety Program Project Manager Cesi Velez said.

“It means making sure everyone else in your car is properly restrained, especially children.”

During the Click It or Ticket campaign, the Goldendale, Grandview, Mabton, Sunnyside, Union Gap and Yakima police departments will be emphasizing proper child restraint.

Yakima and Klickitat counties’ sheriff’s offices will be stepping up enforcement too, as will the Washington State Patrol.

According to the safety commission, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of unintentional death among children.

From 2011-15, almost half (48 percent) of child fatalities caused by a vehicular collision had unknown or no restraint use, officials said.

Of those children, 15 percent were younger than 13 years of age and illegally riding in the front seat, officials said. Another 21 percent were riding without a booster – restrained only by a lap/shoulder seat belt, officials said.

Revised Code of Washington 46.61.687 requires anyone in a motor vehicle to be “properly” restrained.

Children younger than 8 or shorter than 4-foot-9 must ride in an appropriate car safety seat.

The law also requires all children younger than 13 to ride in the back seat “where it is practical to do so.”

Toddlers younger than 2 should be in rear-facing child seats, officials said.