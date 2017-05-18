Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

May 16

Domestic disturbance on Carriage Court.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Wanted person on Wolfe Lane.

Attempt to locate on Nealy Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cedar Street.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road.

Juvenile problem on West Third Street.

Attempt to locate on East Fourth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

May 16

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Theft on East Second Street.

Assist resident on Main Street.

Court order service on Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Plank Road.

Burglary on West Boulevard North.

MABTON POLICE

May 16

Business alarm on Vance Road.

Traffic stop on Washington Street at North Fifth Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

May 16

Transport on North Front Street.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unsecure premises on Reeves Way.

Traffic hazard on Outlook Road at Maple Grove Road.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on West Riverside Avenue.

Hit and run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North 13th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Driving under the influence on South Sixth Street.

Civil matter on Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport on Jerome Avenue.

Harassment on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Avenue.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on West Riverside Avenue.

Theft on West Madison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 11th Street.

May 17

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Driving under the influence on South Sixth Street at East Franklin Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Transport on North Front Street.

WAPATO POLICE

May 16

Business alarm on West First Street.

Animal problem on South Naches Avenue.

Wanted person on South Simcoe Avenue.

May 17

Business alarm on North Frontage Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

May 16

Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Public service on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Apricot Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Van Belle Road at Nichols Road.

Traffic offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Mental subject on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on West Woodin Road at Scoon Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Buena Road, Buena.

Civil matter on Sunnyside-Mabton Road, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

May 16

Burglary on Merclyn Lane.

Information on Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Park Street.

Assist agency on Orchardvale Road.

Residential alarm on Carlsonia Road.