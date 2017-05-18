Sandra Lola Perez, 40, Prosser, died May 16, 2017, in Prosser.
She was born Feb. 27, 1977 in Tulare, Calif.
Viewing and visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. held on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment