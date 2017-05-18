Sandra Lola Perez, 40, Prosser, died May 16, 2017, in Prosser.

She was born Feb. 27, 1977 in Tulare, Calif.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. held on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.