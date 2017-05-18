Setting the pace

— Carpenter Ranch co-owner Craig Carpenter is so impressed with the work of one particular hop-twining crew that he recently posted a video on Facebook of these human whirlwinds.

If you are familiar with hop twining, you’ll recognize these guys as being very fast. If not, just take it as truth. Carpenter believes they’re the fastest in the state, and perhaps the world.

“I’ve never seen a twining crew this fast,” he said.

So how fast are these seven men, you ask.

Fast enough to twine 20-22 acres of hops per day. They do about 60 percent of Carpenter Ranch. Two other crews do the other 40 percent.

One of the reasons these men are so fast is incentive. They are paid by the acre and not by the hour. They generally start at 5 a.m. and are out of the yards by 2:30.

It’s not unusual for each man to earn $1,500 in a week. They earned $1,900 last week, according to crew leader Isidro Zaragoza Ochoa.

“It works for them, and it works for us,” Carpenter said. “They can go home and be with their families, go to town or go do some other work if they want. We know the work is done right and done efficiently.”

Carpenter has moved Zaragoza Ochoa into a foreman-type role, and he works year-around on the ranch. He makes sure all of the twine the twiners need is ready to go. He is also a twining trainer.

Zaragoza Ochoa started 20 years ago. He became as fast as he is now in his second year. His brothers and nephews, all of whom he trained, are about as quick.

“We didn’t do this in Mexico, only in Washington,” Zaragoza Ochoa said. “But our father taught us to work hard, be responsible and make a contribution. And he taught us to make money.

“That’s why we appreciate the Carpenter family. They allow us to earn all we can.”

According to Zaragoza Ochoa, this has been an especially good year. The crew has worked nearly every day the past five weeks. Some years, the wind causes slowdowns.

The Zaragoza Ochoa crew has about a week left in the usual six-week season. They have passed the 500-acre mark and are likely to finish with close to 700 acres.

“When the twining is done, they’ll go to work on other parts of the ranch,” Carpenter said. “They’ll do by-the-hour work if there is nothing else, but they prefer piece work. They’ll probably thin apples next.”

Piece work is always best Zaragoza Ochoa said.

He estimates an hourly farm worker can earn up to $30,000 a year. Piece work farm workers can earn $15,000-20,000 more.

The seven-man twining crew calls for a tractor driver, two top tyers and four ground tyers. It goes as fast as the slowest top tyer.

The top tyers in this crew, the Zaragoza Ochoa brothers, tie to the trellis cables in unison. To watch them is like watching a matched pair of draft horses at the speed of thoroughbreds.

From the ground, the Zaragoza Ochoas appear to be gunslingers. They have the perfectly measured twine strands at their sides, take one in each hand, cast it over the cable, tie each one at the same time, then repeat that all day long. With breaks, of course.

According to Carpenter, others on the ranch have asked about being included in Zaragoza Ochoa’s crew. He leaves that up to the Zaragoza Ochoa brothers.

“They are the experts,” he said. “They know what they need.”

According to Zaragoza Ochoa, there are misses. When that happens, the tractor stops, backs up and goes again. It can happen 25-30 times in a day, but they are only minor hiccups.

There are four men on the ground, using what they call a “pistola” to insert the bottoms of the twine strands deep into the ground so they are anchored. And there is a tractor driver, but the driver is an alternating role with all five guys on the ground taking turns.

The seven-man crew moves right long, at about the speed of a community parade. But there is no showing off here. This is business, the business of earning to your capacity.

“We pay them for their skills,” Carpenter said.