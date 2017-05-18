Sex offender homeless

YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has registered a transient sex offender.
Evan Gregory Wienholz, 22, was convicted of third-degree rape June 24, 2007.
He has relocated in Yakima County, but does not have a physical address, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Wienholz is not currently sought for a crime, but is required to register with law enforcement.
